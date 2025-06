A MAN HAS been remanded in custody after being charged with conspiring to pose as driving theory test candidates in a learner permit fraud.

It follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, which opened in March 2021 and targeted fraudulently obtained driving permits.

Andre Contagariu, 26, with an address at Castlecurragh Park, Dublin 15, was arrested shortly before 7am this morning.

The married father of two was then charged with two offences. It is alleged that between 14 September 2018 and 29 June 2021, he conspired with one or more persons to do an act that constitutes serious offences.

The first was the unlawful use of a computer within the State by undergoing driver theory tests on behalf of third parties to obtain driver theory test pass certificates.

According to the second conspiracy charge, he allegedly carried out deceptions over the same period “by unlawfully undergoing driver theory tests in the names of third parties to induce the issue of driver theory test pass certificates” to make a gain or cause a loss to another by deception.

He appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court today, where Detective Garda Barry McCormack gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. Judge Hughes heard the man “made no reply” when charged.

Due to the offence category, the High Court must decide if Mr Contagariu can be released on bail. Defence solicitor Sandra Frayne said her client, who did not address the proceedings, was seeking legal aid and had no income.

The judge heard that Mr Contagariu was not getting social welfare and was supported by his family. Noting there was no Garda objection, he agreed to grant legal aid.

Judge Hughes remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court for directions from the DPP on Thursday, 3 July.

His trial venue was not stated; it has yet to be detailed whether the case will be dealt with at the District Court level or be sent to the Circuit Criminal Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

The conspiracy allegations are under section 71 of the Theft and Fraud Act, which can, on conviction, carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

A man and woman have already been jailed on connected charges.