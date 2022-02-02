#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 2 February 2022
Advertisement

Man accused of rape in Ireland 21 years ago loses UK High Court extradition fight

Lawyers representing the Irish state had said the man’s appeal should be dismissed.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 4:03 PM
30 minutes ago 3,466 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5671499
Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London
Image: Rick Findler via PA Images
Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London
Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London
Image: Rick Findler via PA Images

A MAN HAS lost a fight against extradition from England to Ireland after being accused of raping a woman 21 years ago.

Lawyers representing the man mounted a High Court challenge after a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had ruled that he should be extradited.

They said the man had mental and physical health difficulties and argued that extradition would be oppressive and unfair.

But a judge dismissed the man’s challenge today.

Mr Justice Chamberlain had considered the case at a High Court hearing in London earlier this month.

Lawyers representing the Irish state had said the man’s appeal should be dismissed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The judge heard that the man had been accused of committing rape in Waterford in 2001 and prosecutors wanted him to appear in court in Ireland.

He was told the man, who lives in supported accommodation in Essex, had been accused of rape after police reviewed the case.

Mr Justice Chamberlain said the woman could not be identified in media reports of the case.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie