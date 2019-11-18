This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 November, 2019
Coast guard called in to airlift man who suffered 'crush injuries' on fishing trawler

The alarm was raised at around 11.35pm last night.

By Pat Flynn Monday 18 Nov 2019, 10:37 AM
1 hour ago 3,083 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE SHANNON-BASED Irish Coast Guard helicopter airlifted an injured from crewman from a fishing trawler off the west coast overnight.

The medical evacuation – known as a medevac – was mounted after the alarm was raised at around 11.35pm.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of an incident on board the Irish registered vessel which was located about 155km west of Loop Head in Co Clare.

A crewman was reported to have suffered crush injuries in an accident on board and required urgent medical attention.

The crew of Rescue 115 reached the trawler shortly before 1.30pm. The Coast Guard winchman/paramedic was lowered onto the deck of the vessel where the injured man was assessed and prepared for the medevac.

The casualty was winched onboard the helicopter and flown to Shannon Airport as weather conditions at the helipad at University Hospital were not suitable for safe operations.

At Shannon, National Ambulance Service paramedics were waiting for the helicopter when it landed at 2.45am. The injured man taken to UHL for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

