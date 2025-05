A MAN AND woman have been served with the Book of Evidence in connection with the murder of Stephen Ring, whose body was found in a Wexford quarry in October last year.

Christopher Judge (41) is charged with the murder of Mr. Ring, aged 27, of Oylegate, Wexford, whose body was found in a lake at Carrigfoyle quarry, a remote beauty spot popular with walkers about ten minutes southwest of Wexford town on 27 October last year.

Jane Corcoran (34) is charged with aiding and abetting in a crime, namely murder, contrary to Section 7(2) and (4) of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

Both Mr. Judge and Ms Corcoran have an address at Pairc na nDara, Clonard road, Wexford town.

Prosecuting Sergt. Victor Isdell told Wexford District Court this morning that he served the Book of Evidence on Ms Corcoran this morning.

Sergt. Isdell said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed a return for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Sergt, Isdell also asked for a continuing remand in custody.

Mr. Eamonn O’Moore, B.L., for the accused consented to the application. An application for free legal aid was also applied for.

Judge John Cheatle explained to Ms Corcoran that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented that she be tried by indictment in front of a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

He remanded the accused in custody to appear before the next session of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Judge Cheatle also administered the alibi warning to the accused.

Legal aid was assigned in the case.

Ms Corcoran was in court for the hearing, wearing a white top and dark bottoms and was not required to speak during the short hearing.

Sergt. Isdell also gave evidence of having served the Book of Evidence on Christopher Judge this morning.

During the short hearing Judge sat to one side of the court flanked by prison officers wearing a dark top and pants.

Sergt. Isdell told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the accused be sent forward for trial before a Judge and Jury to the next sitting of Central Criminal Court in Dublin. He also requested that the accused be remanded in custody.

Judge Cheatle gave an ‘alibi warning’ to the accused informing her that if she intended to use an alibi as a defence, he must notify the prosecution in writing within fourteen days of receiving the Book of Evidence.

Having administered the Alibi warning to the accused, Judge Cheatle remanded him in custody to appear before the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Judge was represented by Mr. Timothy Cummings, Solicitor, who deputised for Mr. Frank Buttimer, Solicitor. He said he had no application to make other than an application for free legal aid.

Judge Cheatle granted the application for free legal aid.

27-year-old Stephen Ring had been missing since 15 October 2024. His body was found in a lake at Carrigfoyle quarry two weeks later.