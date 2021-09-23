#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Lyra McKee murder investigation: Man (55) arrested in Derry

Two men aged 24 and 29 were arrested yesterday.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 1:14 PM
33 minutes ago 624 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556166
Lyra McKee
Image: PA
Lyra McKee
Lyra McKee
Image: PA

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry have arrested a 55-year-old man.

The 29-year-old was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be interviewed.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, who were arrested in the Derry area yesterday remain in police custody.

Three men have already been charged with Lyra’s murder and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie