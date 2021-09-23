Lyra McKee murder investigation: Man (55) arrested in Derry

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry have arrested a 55-year-old man.

The 29-year-old was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be interviewed.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, who were arrested in the Derry area yesterday remain in police custody.

Three men have already been charged with Lyra’s murder and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.