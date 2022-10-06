Man arrested after fatal attack at a Co Kerry funeral

Thomas Dooley was killed in the incident at Rathass Cemetary.

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a fatal assault at a funeral in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Cork and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The man who died in the apparent stabbing incident yesterday afternoon on the grounds of Rathass Cemetery in Tralee has been named locally as Thomas Dooley, aged in his 40s.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene yesterday and Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Dooley’s wife, a woman in her 40s, was also taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later this morning by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis at University Hospital Kerry.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.