Man arrested after garda is hospitalised for facial injuries following Garth Brooks gig

Fan pictured going to Croke Park for the first of Garth Brooks' concerts on Friday.

A MAN IS due before court this morning after a garda was allegedly assaulted following Saturday night’s Garth Brooks concert.

A garda spokesperson said: “In the course of responding to an isolated public order incident at an event in Croke Park on Saturday, a Garda member sustained a facial injury while assisting stewards.”

The garda required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on this morning, charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.