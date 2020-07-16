Man arrested after Gardaí seize €800,000 worth of cannabis on the M9 motorway

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí in Carlow seized €800,000 worth of suspected cannabis on the M9 motorway this evening.

Gardaí conducting a routine checkpoint stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.

During a search of the vehicle, they recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb in vacuum packaging. The estimated street value is €800,000.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.