Thursday 16 July, 2020
Man arrested after Gardaí seize €800,000 worth of cannabis on the M9 motorway

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 10:27 PM
39 minutes ago 5,150 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152635
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí in Carlow seized €800,000 worth of suspected cannabis on the M9 motorway this evening. 

Gardaí conducting a routine checkpoint stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.

During a search of the vehicle, they recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb in vacuum packaging. The estimated street value is €800,000.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

