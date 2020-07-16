Man arrested after Gardaí seize €800,000 worth of cannabis on the M9 motorway

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after Gardaí in Carlow seized €800,000 worth of suspected cannabis on the M9 motorway this evening.
Gardaí conducting a routine checkpoint stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.
During a search of the vehicle, they recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb in vacuum packaging. The estimated street value is €800,000.
The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS