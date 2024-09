GARDAÍ IN BALLYMUN have arrested a man in his 20s following a robbery of a taxi driver in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 1.30am, gardaí received a report that a taxi driver had been threatened at knifepoint by a passenger in his car in the Poppintree area.

Advertisement

A sum of cash was stolen, and the suspect fled on foot. The driver, a man in his 40s, was not physically harmed.

In a follow-up operation by local uniformed Gardaí, supported by the Armed Support Unit (ASU), a man in his 20s was arrested at a residence in the Ballymun area.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

Investigations are ongoing.