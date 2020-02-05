This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Man arrested after ATMs in Dublin were targeted as part of fraud operation

It was reported that 18 ATMs were targeted last month, resulting in the theft of money from customers’ accounts.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 9:24 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian

A MAN HAS been arrested in Dublin in connection with ATM fraud incidents that occurred last month.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the 35-year-old man in the Dublin 15 area yesterday.

He was detained in Lucan Garda Station for questioning under section four of the Criminal Justice Act. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The investigation into transaction reversal frauds was reported by a financial institution in the Dublin 18 area on 13 January. It was reported that 18 ATMs were targeted between 8 and 10 January, resulting in the theft of money from customers’ accounts and damage to the ATMs.

Transaction reversal fraud occurs when the amount of money sought by an ATM user isn’t dispensed and suspects use an implement to retrieve the cash, thus damaging and shutting down the ATM.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
