Man arrested after ATMs in Dublin were targeted as part of fraud operation

A MAN HAS been arrested in Dublin in connection with ATM fraud incidents that occurred last month.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the 35-year-old man in the Dublin 15 area yesterday.

He was detained in Lucan Garda Station for questioning under section four of the Criminal Justice Act. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The investigation into transaction reversal frauds was reported by a financial institution in the Dublin 18 area on 13 January. It was reported that 18 ATMs were targeted between 8 and 10 January, resulting in the theft of money from customers’ accounts and damage to the ATMs.

Transaction reversal fraud occurs when the amount of money sought by an ATM user isn’t dispensed and suspects use an implement to retrieve the cash, thus damaging and shutting down the ATM.

