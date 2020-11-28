Man (40s) arrested after two firearms and €100,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €100,000 worth of drugs and two firearms in north Dublin.
The firearms, cocaine and cannabis were seized after gardaí carried out a search at a residential property in the Poppintree area of Ballymun.
A man in his late 40s was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Ballymun garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.
