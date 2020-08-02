This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested following five burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Limerick City

He is due to appear before court today.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 3:04 PM
Henry St. Garda Station in Limerick.
Image: Google Maps
Henry St. Garda Station in Limerick.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following a series of burglaries at properties in Limerick City on Friday. 

Five burglaries and two attempted burglaries occurred at private and commercial properties in Limerick.

Shortly after 11pm on 31 July, 2020, gardaí from Henry Street were on patrol on O’Connell Street when they heard glass smashing and saw a man exit a business premises following a burglary.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man was also questioned and charged in relation to a burglary at an office on Lower Cecil Street, a burglary at an apartment on Lower Mallow Street, a burglary at a hair salon on O Connell Street, and a burglary at an office on Lower Mallow Street, on the same day.

In addition, he was questioned and charged in relation to an attempted burglary at an office on Lower Mallow Street, and an attempted burglary at a café on Mallow Street.

He is due to appear before court today. 

