Man arrested after €592k worth of suspected cannabis seized during raid in Co Roscommon

An image of the scene today

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized over €590,000 worth of suspected cannabis during a search operation in Co Roscommon.

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Frenchpark.

The search was carried out at 3.30pm today by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property.

A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, with an estimated street value of €112,000.

Approximately 22.5kg of vacuum packed cannabis herb was also seized with an estimated street value of €480,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the search operation. He is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.