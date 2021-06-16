#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested after €592k worth of suspected cannabis seized during raid in Co Roscommon

The search was carried out at 3.30pm today by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 9:26 PM
An image of the scene today
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized over €590,000 worth of suspected cannabis during a search operation in Co Roscommon. 

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Frenchpark. 

The search was carried out at 3.30pm today by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit. 

During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property. 

A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, with an estimated street value of €112,000. 

Approximately 22.5kg of vacuum packed cannabis herb was also seized with an estimated street value of €480,000. 

All drugs will now be sent for analysis. 

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the search operation. He is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing.

