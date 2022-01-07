Man arrested after cannabis worth €1.63 million seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.63 million.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement with an organised crime group operating in the Dublin and Meath area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of the operation, a vehicle was stopped and searched in the Clondalkin area of Dublin yesterday.

While searching the vehicle, 155kg of cannabis resin and 35kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,630,000 was seized by Revenue officers.

Gardaí arrested a 33 year-old man at the scene. He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.