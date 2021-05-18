Man (30s) arrested after €812,000 worth of cocaine seized during stop and search of vehicle

The cocaine seized by gardaí during today's operation

A MAN HAS been arrested after over €810,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Co Kildare.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service carried out a multi-agency operation today.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Gardaí said the operation resulted in the stop and search of a vehicle in the Naas area of Co Kildare this morning.

During the course of the operation, 11.6kg of cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €812,000 was discovered and seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.