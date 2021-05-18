#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

Man (30s) arrested after €812,000 worth of cocaine seized during stop and search of vehicle

The vehicle was seized in the Naas area of Co Kildare this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 May 2021, 5:29 PM
42 minutes ago 3,906 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5440817
The cocaine seized by gardaí during today's operation
Image: An Garda Síochána
The cocaine seized by gardaí during today's operation
The cocaine seized by gardaí during today's operation
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested after over €810,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Co Kildare. 

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service carried out a multi-agency operation today. 

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime. 

Gardaí said the operation resulted in the stop and search of a vehicle in the Naas area of Co Kildare this morning. 

During the course of the operation, 11.6kg of cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €812,000 was discovered and seized. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie