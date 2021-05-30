Man (21) arrested after crashing into three pedestrians in Tyrone

THE PSNI ARE appealing for witnesses after a driver collided with three pedestrians early this morning in Ballygawley, Co Tyrone.

The incident occurred on Main Street and was first reported to the PSNI at 1:45am this morning.

Three men were injured after the car hit them. One man is currently undergoing treatment in hospital after the incident.

Police have since arrested a man (21) in connection with the collision and is currently in custody and assisting with all enquiries.

Inspector Knipe asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video footage to contact the PSNI.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have sustained an injury as a result of this incident, but who has not yet spoken with our officers, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 30/05/231.”