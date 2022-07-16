Man arrested after gardaí seize drugs worth €50,000 in north Dublin

GARDAÍ SEIZED DRUGS worth around €50,000 and arrested a man during a planned search in Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north Dublin area, Gardaí attached to the Clontarf Drugs Unit carried the search of a residential property in the Artane area yesterday.

During searches, Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth around €50,000, along with other drug preparation items.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Clontarf Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

He has since been released and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this month to face charges in relation to the investigation.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels”.