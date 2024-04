A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fire at a vacant building in Ballybrack last year.

The fire occurred at the vacant building on the Shanganagh Road in Ballybrack, Dublin on 14 August 2023.

The building had previously been vandalised during an anti-immigrant protest that took place in the area the previous month.

Gardaí had been treating the blaze as “suspected criminal damage by fire”.

The arrested man, aged in his 20s, is due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.