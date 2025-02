THE MAN WHO was arrested following knife attacks against three people in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin on Sunday has been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

The alleged attacker, aged in his 20s, will appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

On Sunday afternoon, gardaí responded to reports of knife attacks against multiple people.

Three men were wounded and taken to hospital. Two of them suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while the third man’s wounds were less serious.

The attacks were described by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan as “random” while local TDs said the community was left shocked by the incident.