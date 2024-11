A MAN HAS been arrested for allegedly assaulting Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

The incident happened while the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was out canvassing in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested “following the alleged assault of an elected representative canvassing in his local community in Dublin”.

He has been charged and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.

In a statement to The Journal, Minister O’Gorman said: “On Saturday, while out canvassing in Dublin West, what was otherwise a positive canvass was marred by an alarming incident with one individual.

“I am grateful to the Garda Protection Officer assigned to me who was forced to intervene, and I have given a statement to the Gardaí on the matter,” he said.

O’Gorman said that he is “deeply concerned” about the increase in abuse and threats that politicians face, “particularly in the last number of weeks” ahead of the upcoming election.

“It is abundantly clear that rampant misinformation on social media is driving extreme views. Misinformation is near-total on some platforms. I have seen the effects of that first hand, for both myself and for many other elected representatives,” he continued.

We cannot tolerate a situation where people running for office – from all parties and none – face the threat of violence for doing so.

“I have been canvassing in Dublin West for more than 20 years. It’s my home. Meeting people and chatting through the issues has been and always will be at the heart of my work as a public representative.”