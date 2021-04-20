Gardaí arrest man on foot of European Arrest Warrant over attempted murder of PSNI officer

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by gardaí in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer in 2015.

The man is wanted in Northern Ireland in connection with the attempted murder of the off-duty PSNI police officer who had an under-vehicle improvised explosive device placed under his car in Eglinton on 18 June 2015.

The man was surrendered to members of the PSNI this afternoon by members of An Garda Síochána’s Extradition Unit on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The PSNI’s Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, said: “I would like to thank An Garda Síochána colleagues for their help in arresting the man by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.”

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court via video link from Musgrave Custody Suite tomorrow.

The PSNI’s investigation into the incident remains active.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.