Dublin: 4°C Monday 21 November 2022
Four arrested after gardaí seize nearly €300,000 worth of drugs in Dublin and Limerick

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Tara.

35 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock

FOUR PEOPLE WERE arrested and nearly €300,000 worth of drugs were seized during separate searches in Dublin and Limerick today.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Finglas West, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station conducted searches at a number of residences today. 

During the course of the search, over €83,800 worth of drugs, including suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, Alprazolam tablets, cannabis and heroin, were seized.

Gardaí also seized cash to the value of €10,900 and a quantity of ammunition.

Three men, one aged in his teens and two aged in their 40s, were arrested as part of the operation and taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three men have since been charged. The men in their 40s are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

The third man has been released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.

Separately, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit at Henry Street Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a house in St Mary’s Park, Limerick at around 2.30pm today.

During the search, 3.1kg of suspected cocaine was seized with a street value of over €210,000. A large quantity of cash was also seized.

One man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All seized drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

