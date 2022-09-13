Man charged after Prince Andrew heckled during procession of queen's coffin in Scotland

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after Prince Andrew was heckled during the procession of the late queen’s coffin in Scotland.

Videos on social media showed a man shouting at the prince as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth’s hearse in Edinburgh on Monday, before being dragged to the ground by two bystanders.

The man was subsequently arrested and was released by police on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September,” a spokesman for Police Scotland said.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

No other arrests have been made in relation to the incident.