A MAN WAS arrested by police in the north driving a black BMW that had been reported stolen from Dublin last Sunday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving with no insurance or license, and failing to stop for police.

The car was driving on deflated tyres along the M1 at speeds in excess of 80mph (about 130kmh), police reported.

He was said to have been “weaving in and out of traffic and even, at times, continuing along the hard shoulder”, before eventually being brought to a halt by the Armed Response Unit.

The man is now in custody.

Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts said: “Officers were made aware this afternoon, Saturday 10th May, that a black BMW which had been reported stolen from the Dublin area on Sunday, 4th May by our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, was travelling on the A1 outside Jonesborough.

“Specially trained Interceptor officers were able to track the vehicle with the overhead assistance of our Air Support Unit.”

One officer received minor injures to his hands when extracting the suspect from the vehicle.