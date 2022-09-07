Man arrested in relation to fatal hit and run collision in Co Cavan

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a fatal hit and run collision in Co Cavan last month.

The body of a man in his 50s was found on the N3 near Billis Bridge in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, at around 12 pm on Friday, August 19.

However, gardaí believe that the man’s body lay undiscovered overnight.

Gardaí have located the vehicle suspected of being involved in the collision and a technical examination has been completed.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday evening and is currently being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station, where he can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.