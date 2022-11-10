Man arrested after liquid substance thrown at painting in art gallery in Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested after a liquid substance was thrown on a painting at an art gallery in Cork city this evening.
Shortly before 5pm, gardaí were alerted to reports of an alleged incident of criminal damage at the art gallery on Emmett Place.
It’s understood a liquid substance was thrown on a painting during the course of the incident, according to gardaí.
The Irish Examiner is reporting the incident took place the Crawford Art Gallery.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.
Enquiries are ongoing.
