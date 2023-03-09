Advertisement

Thursday 9 March 2023
Google Street View Newbridge Garda Station, Co Kildare
# Newbridge
Man arrested as another man left in critical condition after being assaulted in Co Kildare
Gardaí are asking anyone with information that can assist gardaí with the investigation to contact them.
3.8k
0
43 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after another man was left in critical condition after being assaulted in Co Kildare. 

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at around 10.30am yesterday outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge. 

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition. 

The scene at Piercetown has been preserved for a technical examination. 

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested as part of this investigation. He is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with the investigation is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 0180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
