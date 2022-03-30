#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested by police investigating Michaela McAreavey murder remanded on theft charge

Dassen Narayanen worked as a security guard at the hotel where McAreavey was murdered in 2011.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,587 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5725451
Dassen Naraynen
Image: PA Images
Dassen Naraynen
Dassen Naraynen
Image: PA Images

A FORMER HOTEL security guard arrested by Mauritius detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has been remanded in custody on a theft charge, police have said.

The Mauritius Police Force said Dassen Narayanen, who worked at the Legends Hotel where the Co Tyrone teacher was killed in 2011, was brought before a district magistrate today on a count of larceny.

A lawyer for Narayanen has described the case against his client as “nonsense” and said he denies any wrongdoing.

After Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayanen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on 10 January 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager, Mickey Harte.

Two former workers at the luxury resort: Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon, were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

A police spokesman told the PA news agency: “On Tuesday 29 March 2022, police, upon the advice of the director of public prosecutions, arrested Mr Dassen Narayanen on the charge of conspiracy to commit an unlawful act, to wit, larceny.

“He was brought before the district magistrate of Piton Court today, Wednesday 30 March 2022, and has been remanded to police cell until 6 April 2022.

“Investigation in progress.”

michaela-harte-found-dead John and Michaela McAreavey during their honeymoon Source: McAreavey family via PA Images

Narayanen’s lawyer, Vikash Teeluckdharry, said his client was questioned by police yesterday about allegations of theft at the hotel around the time of the murder on the Indian Ocean island.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The lawyer said Narayanen was taken to hospital in the capital, Port Louis, during his police detention.

Teeluckdharry told the PA news agency his client was handcuffed in his hospital bed when he visited him.

Mrs McAreavey’s widower, John, has pursued a long campaign for justice and in 2017 offered a two million Mauritian rupee (€50,000) reward for information leading to a successful conviction.

Last year, a key prosecution witness in the original murder trial, Raj Theekoy, was found dead.

Teeluckdharry claimed police in Mauritius are attempting to suggest there had now been a major development in the murder case.

He described those claims as “nonsense” and said there was “nothing new” in the questions put to Narayanen yesterday.

He said his client was innocent.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie