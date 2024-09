GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man as part of an investigation into the supply of counterfeit mobiles.

14 bank accounts have been frozen and over €143,245 in cash has been seized to date in the course of the investigation.

Members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a man in his 40s on Wednesday as part of Operation Shrike, the investigation into the supply of counterfeit mobile devices, according to a garda statement released today.

It is estimated that a phone company has been defrauded by €10 million.

The investigation is being conducted by the Intellectual Property Crime Investigation Unit based in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The arrested man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are still ongoing, gardaí said.