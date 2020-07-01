This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested over toppling of slave-trader MP statue in Bristol

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released under investigation.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,667 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5139001
Image: Ben Birchall/PA
Image: Ben Birchall/PA

A 24-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested in connection with the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol last month.

The bronze memorial to the 17th Century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 and later dumped in Bristol harbour.

No arrests were made at the time but Avon and Somerset Police subsequently released 15 images of people they wished to speak to after reviewing footage of the statue being pulled down with ropes.

The force said the 24-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released under investigation.

The statue had been in the city centre since 1895.

After it was toppled, it was thrown in the water near Pero’s Bridge – named in honour of an enslaved man.

The council has since retrieved the statue, which will now be displayed in a museum along with placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.

Detective Superintendent Liz Hughes said in an appeal on 22 June: “The incident attracted worldwide attention and there’s no denying it has polarised public opinion – but in the eyes of the law a crime has been committed and we’re duty-bound to investigate this without fear or favour.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I’d like to reassure people we’re carrying out a thorough, fair and proportionate investigation and have sought early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

The investigation is still ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, providing the reference number 5220123926, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie