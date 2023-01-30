Man arrested over murder of Paul 'Frank' Byrne whose skeletal remains were found in 2010

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne, whose remains were discovered in Co Wicklow in 2010.

Byrne (20) was last seen on 15 July 2009 at Kilmartin Green, Tallaght in Dublin.

He was reported missing to gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station by his mother on 16 July 2009 and a missing persons investigation was undertaken.

The investigation was subsequently taken over by gardaí in Baltinglass Garda Station following the discovery of Byrne’s remains by a forestry worker felling trees in a remote area at Ballyfolan, Bellington in Co Wicklow on 29 July 2010.

Advertisement

Identification of Byrne’s remains were made by way of DNA profile.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his late 30s, in the Dublin area this morning.

He was taken to Baltinglass Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended.

This is the fifth person arrested to date in connection with this investigation.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.