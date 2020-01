A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested in relation to the a fatal assault in Waterford yesterday morning has been charged.

It follows the death of another man in his 40s, who was killed in the Portlaw area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí detained a suspect under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act after the man’s killing, and he will appear at Carrick-on-Suir District Court at 12pm.

Comments have been closed as an individual has been charged in relation to this case.