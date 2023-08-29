Man arrested by PSNI officers investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in Co Derry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested following the death of a man in Co Derry.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea.
Police officers remain at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.
A PSNI spokesperson said further updates will be provided in due course.
