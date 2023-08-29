Advertisement

# Kilrea
Man arrested by PSNI officers investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in Co Derry
Police officers remain at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.
51 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following the death of a man in Co Derry.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said further updates will be provided in due course.

