Tuesday 19 April 2022
Man (30s) arrested as Dublin drugs gardaí launch crackdown across west Dublin

A number of search warrants were executed on Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 9:06 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED nearly €75k in drugs €125k in cash following an operation targeting organised crime in the capital. 

As part of a joint operation under Operation Tara, the divisional drugs unit in Ballyfermot executed a number of search warrants.

During the course of one search, a seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €65,250 was seized along with cocaine with an estimated street value of €9,100.  The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

In a separate search of a premises €125,000 cash was seized.  

One man (late 30s) was arrested at the scene of one search and was taken to Clondalkin Garda station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 where he can be detained for up to a period of 7 days.

