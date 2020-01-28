This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Man (44) charged with hoax threats claiming bombs were planted in Phoenix Park

The alleged incident occurred in May of last year.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 4:14 PM
The Wellington Monument, which is at the centre of the alleged incident.
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
The Wellington Monument, which is at the centre of the alleged incident.
The Wellington Monument, which is at the centre of the alleged incident.
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with making hoax threats claiming bombs had been planted at the Wellington Monument in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

John Murphy, with an address at Buckingham Street, Dublin 1, was remanded on bail today after he was charged with sparking a security alert.

He was charged with three counts of making false reports that an offence had been committed or tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of people and property.

It allegedly happened on 16 May last year.

Murphy appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

Judge Smyth asked for an outline of the prosecution evidence to determine the issue of John Murphy’s trial venue.

Calls

The court heard it would be alleged officers in a Garda communication centre in Harcourt Street in Dublin received a number of calls.

It was reported that the caller had planted a number of bombs at the Wellington Monument.

Garda units including a helicopter unit were dispatched, however no device was found.

The court heard that the accused was traced through his number and he made admissions following arrest.

Judge Smyth refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will be dealt with in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Murphy, who did not address the court, was ordered to appear again in March at the district court to be served with a book of evidence.

It is expected his case will then be transferred to the Circuit Court.

Judge Smyth granted legal aid after noting from defence solicitor Michael Kelleher that the accused was unemployed and currently on social welfare. He has not yet formally indicated how he will plead.

