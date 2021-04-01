#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man accused of attempted murder of Dublin woman further remanded in custody

Sinead Connolly (30) was shot multiple times in the hallway of her second floor flat in Dublin on 6 March.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 10:30 PM
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

A MAN CHARGED with attempted murder after a shooting left a Dublin woman with “catastrophic” injuries has been further remanded in custody.

Sinead Connolly (30) was shot multiple times in the hallway of her second floor flat at Bernard Curtis House, in Bluebell, in the south of the city, on the afternoon of 6 March this year.

She was rushed to St James’s Hospital and has remained in a critical condition.

Joseph Byrne (32) of La Touche Road, Bluebell, was remanded in custody after he appeared at Dublin District Court charged with attempted murder of the mother-of-one.

He also faces an additional firearms charge for possessing a G9A Grand Power semi-automatic handgun, at Bluebell Road, with intent to enable another person to endanger life on the same date.

Byrne faced his third hearing at Cloverhill District Court. Judge Victor Blake remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on 28 April next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Detective Garda Colm Reynolds had earlier said Connolly suffered life-threatening injuries to her upper body which were “unlikely to be reversible and will change her life from here on in”.

It was alleged Byrne entered a nearby flat brandishing a black handgun. He came out with a second male who was now carrying the gun.

They allegedly went to Sinead Connolly’s home and the second man went in followed by Byrne.

Detective Garda Reynolds has said when they exited Byrne was helping the other man who was nursing an injury. The gun was left on the stairwell and picked up by a third man, the court was told.

Byrne brought the injured man to St James’s A&E, it was alleged.

Paul Mooney (32) with an address in Dublin’s south inner city was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also accused of acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person, knowing or believing them to have committed an offence.

The district court heard he arrived after the shooting.

His solicitor had said he innocently went there to pay someone €50. The court also heard it was alleged he picked up the firearm from the scene and put it in his pocket.

He allegedly returned to his own home, wrapped it in two bags and disposed of it in a communal bin area. It was later recovered.

He has been further remanded in custody to appear again on 27 April at Cloverhill District Court.

