#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Man (20s) charged in connection with dangerous driving incident in Dundalk

Two gardaí were hospitalised after their car collided with a vehicle they were pursuing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Jane Moore Monday 7 Feb 2022, 6:50 AM
52 minutes ago 1,838 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5675593
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IS due to appear in court charged in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Dundalk. 

Two gardaí were hospitalised after their car collided with a vehicle they were pursuing in Dundalk, Co Louth, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers encountered the vehicle travelling erratically on Park Street in the Louth town shortly after 4am.

The driver failed to stop the car when requested to do so by Gardaí and a pursuit was launched.

It came to a conclusion around 30 minutes later at the Redcow roundabout, Dundalk, when the offending vehicle collided with a Garda car.

The gardaí were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, to be treated for their injuries.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident and has been subsequently charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie