Man (20s) charged in connection with dangerous driving incident in Dundalk

A MAN IS due to appear in court charged in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Dundalk.

Two gardaí were hospitalised after their car collided with a vehicle they were pursuing in Dundalk, Co Louth, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers encountered the vehicle travelling erratically on Park Street in the Louth town shortly after 4am.

Advertisement

The driver failed to stop the car when requested to do so by Gardaí and a pursuit was launched.

It came to a conclusion around 30 minutes later at the Redcow roundabout, Dundalk, when the offending vehicle collided with a Garda car.

The gardaí were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, to be treated for their injuries.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident and has been subsequently charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.