Man charged in connection with fatal stabbing of woman in Cork city on Friday

A MAN HAS been charged following following the fatal assault of a woman at a home in Wilton, Cork on Friday evening.

The 38-year-old woman died after sustaining a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

The body of the deceased was removed from her home at 10.40am yesterday. A postmortem examination will follow at Cork University Hospital. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Advertisement

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. It is understood the woman was found in a bedroom in her home.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He was detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city for questioning in connection with the incident. The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí have now charged the arrested man.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court, Anglesea Street, this morning at 10.30am.

With reporting by Olivia Kelleher

Comments are closed as a person has been charged