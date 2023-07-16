Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 16 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Andy Gibson The scene in Wilton yesterday
# Wilton
Man charged in connection with fatal stabbing of woman in Cork city on Friday
The 38-year-old woman died after sustaining a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court, Wilton.
7.3k
0
33 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged following following the fatal assault of a woman at a home in Wilton, Cork on Friday evening.

The 38-year-old woman died after sustaining a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.  

The body of the deceased was removed from her home at 10.40am yesterday. A postmortem examination will follow at Cork University Hospital. A family liaison officer has been appointed. 

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. It is understood the woman was found in a bedroom in her home. 

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He was detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city for questioning in connection with the incident. The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. 

Gardaí have now charged the arrested man. 

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court, Anglesea Street, this morning at 10.30am.

With reporting by Olivia Kelleher

Comments are closed as a person has been charged

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags