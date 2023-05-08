Man (30s) charged in connection with Belfast hotel hostage incident

A MAN HAS been charged with common assault, criminal damage, and false imprisonment at a Belfast hotel.

He has also been charged with carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man, who is aged 31, is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9th May.

Detectives are investigating after a man allegedly entered a hotel on Ormeau Avenue with what appeared to be a gun and held someone hostage.

The PSNI paid credit to staff and guests of the hotel who coped with the “terrifying ordeal” which was resolved shortly after police arrived at the scene yesterday evening around 7pm.

Advertisement

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident.

“Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated,” the PSNI said.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.”

“Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene”, the PSNI said.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have footage of the incident, or any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 07/05/23.”