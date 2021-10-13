#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 October 2021
Man (70s) due in court after gardaí seize €310k worth of MDMA during stop and search

The drugs were seized in the Dublin 1 area on Monday night.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 9:06 AM
The MDMA seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning after €310,000 worth of MDMA was seized in Dublin city centre on Monday. 

Shortly before 10pm on Monday, gardaí from Store Street stopped and search a man in the Dublin 1 area. 

During the search, €310,000 worth of suspected MDMA was discovered. 

The man, aged in his 70s, was arrested as a result and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

