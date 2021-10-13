Man (70s) due in court after gardaí seize €310k worth of MDMA during stop and search

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning after €310,000 worth of MDMA was seized in Dublin city centre on Monday.

Shortly before 10pm on Monday, gardaí from Store Street stopped and search a man in the Dublin 1 area.

During the search, €310,000 worth of suspected MDMA was discovered.

The man, aged in his 70s, was arrested as a result and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.