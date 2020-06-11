This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 June, 2020
Man charged after gardaí seize drugs worth over €77,000 in Tallaght

The man, aged in his 20s, appeared in court today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago
The seized drugs
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized drugs
The seized drugs
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized over €77,000 worth of drugs during a search operation at a house in Tallaght, Dublin 24, yesterday.

The search was facilitated by gardaí attached to the District Drugs Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit and Community Policing Unit.

During the course of the operation suspected cannabis, and a small quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of €77,635 was seized.

Weighing scales, bagging equipment and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and appeared before a sitting of Tallaght District Court this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

