Man charged after gardaí seize drugs worth over €77,000 in Tallaght

A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized over €77,000 worth of drugs during a search operation at a house in Tallaght, Dublin 24, yesterday.

The search was facilitated by gardaí attached to the District Drugs Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit and Community Policing Unit.

During the course of the operation suspected cannabis, and a small quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of €77,635 was seized.

Weighing scales, bagging equipment and other drug paraphernalia were also seized during the search. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and appeared before a sitting of Tallaght District Court this morning.

