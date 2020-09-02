Man charged over fatal stabbing in Wexford last May

A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Wexford last May.

He is due to appear before at sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon.

The man was charged by gardaí after direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man, also aged in his 40s, died after being stabbed at approximately 12.30am on Friday, 1 May, at a residence in Enniscorthy.

A number of garda units attended the scene. The man was found with stab wounds and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.