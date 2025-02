A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis in 2017.

24-year-old Jamie was shot during an attack in Priorswood, Coolock on 28 October 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled the scene in a stolen Audi A3, and the car was later found burned out about 10km away in Finglas.

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting arrested a man this morning in connection with the incident.

The man, aged in his 50s, has since been charged and is to appear before court this afternoon.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Jamie Tighe Ennis had several criminal convictions, including firearms offences, and had a history of involvement in robberies and drugs.

Ennis was believed to be an associate of Hutch gang members, ad he also had strong connections to a gangland figure in the Coolock area known as ‘Mr Big’.