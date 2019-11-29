This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 November, 2019
Man charged with murder of 11-month-old baby in Armagh

Hunter McGleenon died overnight on Monday in Keady.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 29 Nov 2019, 8:54 PM
20 minutes ago 1,449 Views No Comments
Hunter McGleenon.
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

A 31-YEAR-old man has been charged with the murder of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon.

The man was charged with murder, possession of indecent photographs of a child and illegal entry to the UK, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives said. 

Following the results of a post-mortem which was completed yesterday, the PSNI confirmed this morning the case was being treated as murder. 

The baby died overnight on Monday in Keady, Co Armagh. 

The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court tomorrow. 

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged. 

Orla Dwyer
