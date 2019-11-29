Man charged with murder of 11-month-old baby in Armagh

A 31-YEAR-old man has been charged with the murder of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon.

The man was charged with murder, possession of indecent photographs of a child and illegal entry to the UK, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives said.

Following the results of a post-mortem which was completed yesterday, the PSNI confirmed this morning the case was being treated as murder.

The baby died overnight on Monday in Keady, Co Armagh.

The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged.