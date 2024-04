A MAN IN his 50s has been charged after an elderly woman was seriously assaulted in Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred at a care home in Athlone on Monday.

Advertisement

The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment. A garda spokesperson said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The man, who was arrested by gardaí at the scene, has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Athlone District Court tomorrow morning.