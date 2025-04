A DUBLIN MAN has been accused of demanding thousands of euro from a woman, threatening to rape her, injure and confine her to a horsebox “until I get what I want”.

Thomas McAuley, 25, of Shamrock Terrace, North Strand, Dublin 1, has been charged with extortion and three other alleged offences.

He appeared before Judge David McHugh at Dublin District Court today, and was remanded in custody after he signalled that he wished to put off applying for bail.

McAuley, who is on a carer’s allowance, is accused of extortion by demanding €5,500 on 22 March from a woman in north inner city Dublin.

The charge alleges he demanded the cash “or I am going to drag you into a van, I am going to rape you and break your pelvis, and then I am going to lock you in a horsebox until I get what I want”.

He also has a charge for threatening to kill or cause her serious harm on the same date.

McAuley, who did not address the court, was also accused of robbery of clothing worth €50 from a male at another location in the city centre’s north side on 21 March and assault with intent to cause him bodily harm on the same date.

Garda Darragh O’Connor told Judge McHugh he intended to object to bail.

The case was paused for defence solicitor Conor Ruane to consult with the accused. When it was recalled, the court heard there was no application for bail at this stage.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted McAuley was in receipt of a social welfare payment.

No evidence surrounding the allegations was presented after the judge noted the contested bail hearing would not be going ahead.

McAuley, who has not indicated a plea, will appear again at Cloverhill District Court next week.

It was not disclosed in the proceedings whether or not his case would remain in the District Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.