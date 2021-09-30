#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Advertisement

Man appears in court accused of 'premeditated and predatory' murder of Sabina Nessa

The teacher, 28, was killed on her way to meet a friend on 17 September.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 7:42 PM
55 minutes ago 2,767 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562510
Sabina Nessa
Image: Met Police
Sabina Nessa
Sabina Nessa
Image: Met Police

A MAN HAS appeared in court accused of the “premeditated and predatory” murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Garage worker Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly attacked 28-year-old Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on 17 September.

It is claimed her attacker used a 2ft long weapon to strike her repeatedly before carrying her away unconscious.

The body of Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

A post-mortem examination has yet to confirm the exact cause of her death but the attack was said to have involved “extreme violence”.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of Sunday and charged with her murder on Monday.

A light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street about half-a-mile away.

Selamaj, who is originally from Albania, appeared at the Old Bailey today before the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court it was a “premeditated and predatory” stranger attack and there was no suggestion the defendant knew Nessa.

During the hearing, the defendant, who has already indicated he will deny murder, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth before a timetable for the case was set.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dressed in a prison-issue green and yellow top, he appeared in court by video link from Wormwood Scrubs assisted by an Albanian interpreter in court.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for 16 December and remanded the defendant into custody.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie