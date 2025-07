A 76-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court in Dublin charged in connection with 79 sexual offences.

He is charged with one attempted rape and 78 indecent assaults which allegedly took place in the 1970s and early 1980s in a number of locations in south Dublin. The charges relate to four girls.

The man – who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges – appeared before Judge Michele Finan at a sitting of Dublin District Court shortly before 11 o’clock. He was in a wheelchair, dressed in shorts and a brown and green hoodie with the name of a US sports team on it.

The court heard that the man was arrested at 6.56am in Dublin Airport and charged shortly afterwards at Ballymun Garda Station.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again in one week’s time on 29 July. No application was made for bail.

No objection was made to him receiving legal aid.

Judge Michele Finan directed that the man should receive medical attention as required.

It was asked that he be provided with a hearing aid and dentures.

With reporting by Christine Bohan