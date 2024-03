A MAN HAS been left in a critical condition after what gardaí are investigating as a serious assault that reportedly took place in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 last night.

Two men, both aged in their late 20s, were assaulted during the incident and were hospitalised for treatment for their injuries.

One of these men, who was taken to Tallaght Hospital, is said to be in a critical condition. The second man is also receiving medical treatment for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The incident took place outside of a house in the Grange View Way area at approximately 10.15pm last night.

Gardaí investigating the incident issued an appeal for potential witnesses and have asked that members of the public come forward and share any information they might have with gardaí in Clondalkin Garda Station.

No arrests have been made so far. The public are asked to call Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. They are also asked to share any potential footage of the incident.

In particular, gardaí are interested to speak to:

Anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9:30pm to 10:15pm last night

Anyone who was traveling on the number 13 bus between Clondalkin and Bawnogue between 9.45pm and 10.15pm last night

Anyone who was in the Grange View Way area of Clondalkin between 10.00pm and 10.30pm last night

The scene is currently held for technical examination.