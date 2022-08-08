Man (20s) in critical condition following assault in Dublin city

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault that occurred in Dublin on Sunday evening.

A man (20s) received serious head injuries during the assault, which occurred shortly before 9pm at a public transport stop at George’s Dock, Dublin 1.

The man was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the George’s Dock/Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and surrounding areas between 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.