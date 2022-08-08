Man (20s) in critical condition following assault in Dublin city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault that occurred in Dublin on Sunday evening.
A man (20s) received serious head injuries during the assault, which occurred shortly before 9pm at a public transport stop at George’s Dock, Dublin 1.
The man was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A technical examination of the scene was conducted this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the George’s Dock/Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and surrounding areas between 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday evening.
Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS